City Councilor Criticizes Ricardo Arroyo After Election Interference Reports

Boston City Councilor Erin J. Murphy suggested resignation to councilor Ricardo Arroyo after a report said that US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins tried to influence the primary election for Suffolk District Attorney, according to the Boston Globe.

“According to the federal report, residents of Suffolk County had their election tampered with in ways extremely unethical, as well as potentially in violation of state and federal laws.” said Murphy in her statement.

According to the report, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins violated the federal Hatch Act, which limits political activities of federal employees, involving an "an extraordinary breach of public trust by a senior government official".

One report said that while serving as U.S. attorney, Rollins helped Hayden's rival, Ricardo Arroyo, by “providing him campaign advice and direction and coordinating with Arroyo on activities to help his campaign.”

“I am beyond disappointed to read that my colleague, Ricardo Arroyo, apparently eagerly welcomed Rollins’s election tampering in order to advance his campaign for DA,” said Murphy in her statement.

“He must face swift and appropriate consequences,” she added.

Hayden eventually won the campaign after it was reported that Arroyo was twice investigated over sexual assault allegations dating back to the mid-2000s, when he was a teenager.

“Corruption, from any political direction and in aid of any candidate or official, must always be rooted out and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Murphy said in her statement.