City leaders consider plan to license Boston merchandise

Boston could soon have its own official merchandise, much like New York City.

City Councilor Sharon Durkan, who represents District 8, proposed a plan for the city to license Boston gear. The hope is not only to create revenue for Boston, but also to support small businesses.

"Maybe at some point, you'll see 'City of Boston'-branded mugs, hoodies, T-shirts and other swag," Durkan said.

It would be very similar to what New York has had in place for over a decade.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"In 2009, they made over $24 million," she said.

Durkan said she got the idea when her friend was wearing a New York Parks and Recreation hoodie.

"Proceeds went to the city of New York's Parks Department, and I thought that it was such a great idea," she said. "Like, what if we were able to have a revenue stream that supports our city departments and city work?"

Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce CEO Jim Rooney says he supports this idea as long as small businesses are part of the conversation.

"That they are, in fact, able to benefit from something like this, and that maybe it doesn't intrude in on things that they are already doing," Rooney said.

According to Durkan, small businesses would benefit from the sales, as would local artists and designers. The city would earn money from royalties.

"I think our city creatives and our city tourism depends on people wanting to be part of our brand and our ethos and what we're doing in the city of Boston," Durkan said.

She says this proposal is in its early stages. The next step is scheduling a hearing to involve the public in the process.