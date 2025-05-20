Two Boston City Hall employees have been fired after they were arrested on domestic violence charges last week.

Marwa Khudaynazar, chief of staff at the city's Office of Police Accountability, and Chulan Huang, who works in Boston's Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, are each facing domestic violence charges. Khudaynazar is also accused of assault and battery on a police officer, according to court paperwork.

They were placed on leave after their arrests last Thursday.. The city launched an internal investigation of the case.

"After completing an internal review, the employment of both individuals has been terminated by the City. The review found no violations of laws or City workforce policies by any other City employees," a city spokesperson said in a statement.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Court documents state the couple was arrested after Khudaynazar called 911 just after 2 a.m. on May 15, sending officers to a Hudson Street apartment.

Officers said when they arrived, they heard arguing and found Huang shirtless with multiple bite marks on his chest and arms. Investigators believe the fight broke out because the couple had accused each other of cheating. Huang allegedly held on to her Khudaynazar wrists while she "was biting him in self-defense," according to court paperwork.

"I know both of these team members, and it sounds like there's some difficult situations playing out," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu last week. "City workers, all of our public servants, are held to very high standards, and as we should be."

"The allegations are incredibly disturbing," Wu added. "It is never OK to harm a police officer or to harm another member of our community."