City to Honor Boston Massacre Victim Crispus Attucks on March 5

The City of Boston will be commemorating Crispus Attucks on March 5, the mayor's office said.

Mayor Michelle Wu will be signing a proclamation announcing Crispus Attucks Commemoration Day at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Attucks was the first person killed in the Boston Massacre which sparked the American Revolution.

"He is remembered today as a hero of the American Revolution and a symbol of the struggle for civil rights." wrote the City of Boston on their website.