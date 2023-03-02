Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

City to Honor Boston Massacre Victim Crispus Attucks on March 5

Mayor Michelle Wu will be signing a proclamation announcing Crispus Attucks Commemoration Day at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Library of Congress

The City of Boston will be commemorating Crispus Attucks on March 5, the mayor's office said.

Mayor Michelle Wu will be signing a proclamation announcing Crispus Attucks Commemoration Day at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Attucks was the first person killed in the Boston Massacre which sparked the American Revolution.

"He is remembered today as a hero of the American Revolution and a symbol of the struggle for civil rights." wrote the City of Boston on their website.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us