Cityside Bar, Flatbread Somerville, Reign Drink Lab, The Derby All Announce Temporary Closures

At least four more local dining spots have decided to shut down for awhile as the pandemic continues.

According to several sources, Cityside Bar in Brighton's Cleveland Circle, Flatbread Company in Somerville's Davis Square, Reign Drink Lab in Dorchester, and the Derby in Salem are all making plans to close temporarily, with Cityside Bar saying that they are now closed and will reopen after the peak of winter, Flatbread Somerville mentioning that they plan to close after business hours on January 3 and will remain shuttered for a while, and Reign Drink Lab stating that they have shut down and that they hope to be back before the end of the winter, while The Derby says that December 19 will be their last day and that they will also be closed for a little while.

Countless restaurants and bars in the Greater Boston area have now closed for the time being (or announced that they will do so) for a number of reasons, including concerns for the health of their workers and customers, state and local restrictions, a lack of government relief, and a sharp decrease in business.

