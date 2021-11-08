Classes Resume With Added Security After Dorchester Principal Attacked

Students return to school in Dorchester this week with added security after the high school principal was attacked by a student.

Classes were canceled Thursday and Friday after the Dorchester high school principal was seriously injured in a violent attack that left the Boston Public Schools community reeling. Schools officials initiated a plan for the safe return of students and staff this week.

Patricia Lampron, principal of Dr. William Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester, had to be taken to the hospital Wednesday after she was assaulted by a student.

Lampron and another staff member -- who has not been identified -- were attacked during dismissal Wednesday at the Henderson Upper Campus, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said.

Students return to the classroom by grade on Monday and Tuesday, officials said Friday. Students in grades 2 to 6 will return on Monday, with students in grades 7 to 12 following Tuesday.

The principal was hospitalized following the attack, and the 16-year-old student was arrested, school officials and police said.

The Boston Public School district's new safety system includes crisis prevention training, more counselors and extra staff at arrival and dismissal. It does not include putting police inside the school, which some community members have called for, though city leaders are against it.

Last week, a Boston police officer assigned to a safety post outside the school found Lampron unconscious on the ground. A school safety officer who helped restrain the student told police that Lampron was "completely knocked out" for at least four minutes, and that, when she came to, she didn't know where she was and cried uncontrollably.

Lampron was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The report said that the same school safety officer and other witnesses saw the principal being punched in the head and face repeatedly with a closed fist and having her hair pulled by the student. The student, a minor, has not been publicly identified.

The student admitted to hitting Lampron, according to the police report, and said that she got mad because school staff wouldn't stop following her and had asked her to leave the area of school.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested at the scene of the attack Wednesday and appeared in Dorchester Juvenile Court Thursday on charges of assault and battery on a person over 60, assault and battery causing serious injury and two counts of assault and battery on a public employee.

A judge set bail at $5,000 and, upon release, ordered the student to remain under home confinement. She was told to stay away from the school and not contact the victim, Suffolk County prosecutors said. She was represented by attorney Brian Wiseman.

Sources told NBC10 Boston that the student charged in the attack was involved in another fight last month and that, since then, a parent has been making threats against the principal.

Asked about that Friday, Superintendent Cassellius said she couldn't speak to the specifics amid an ongoing investigation. Nor could she discuss what happened in the incident or any potential discipline for the student -- though the latter will follow the district's code of conduct.