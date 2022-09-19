Local

Essex

Cleaning Crew Finds Military Explosive in Newly Sold Mass. Home

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was brought in to the home in Essex

By Asher Klein

Police in Essex, Massachusetts, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, where military ordinance found in a home prompted the evacuation of several neighboring buildings.
Several homes on a Massachusetts street had to be evacuated Monday when a military explosive was found by a cleaning crew, authorities said.

The home where the ordinance was found, on Wood Drive in Essex, had been recently sold, according to the Essex Police Department. A crew was cleaning it when the unknown ordinance was found inside.

The suspicious item was reported to police and firefighters about 10:33, a.m., and a Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was brought in. They ordered the area to be evacuated out of an abundance of caution, including about six homes, police said.

Police didn't share what the specific kind of ordinance found was.

