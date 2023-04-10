Cleanup Continues After Massive Easter Sunday Fire at Cambridge Church

A day later, firefighters and police are still monitoring a massive fire that broke out at Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The fire started at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, just 30 minutes after parishioners had left mass. No one was inside the church at the time of the fire.

. @NBC10Boston SkyRanger up over a multi-alarm church fire in Cambridge. Active fire visible in the steeple. pic.twitter.com/xzgPR8T2uW — Dylan Rossiter ⠙⠗ (@ByDylanRossiter) April 10, 2023

When firefighters first arrived at the scene, they found the front door locked, the chief said. Once they got in, there was already heavy fire inside. About 30 minutes later, firefighters pulled out of the building and focused on the exterior of the church.

I) 6 alarms Box 6-285: Six alarms were ordered on Easter Sunday, 9 April 2023, Box 6-285, for the fire in the Faith Lutheran Church, 311 Broadway.

Firefighters from 18 engine companies, 8 ladder companies, 3 squads, Rescue 1, & command and support units worked at the fire. pic.twitter.com/Nb4xM2ojsA — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) April 10, 2023

The concern was the potential collapse of the roof and steeple -- a concern that continues Monday morning. Several portions of the roof did collapse, but the steeple is still standing. The steeple could be knocked down at some point later in the day.

In addition to the height of the steeple, fire officials said the structure and design of the building made it difficult to contain the fire.

In all, about 150 firefighters helped battle the blaze. Some suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

Nearby homes and businesses were evacuated but not directly impacted by the fire. It's not clear if all residents have been allowed to return home or if the businesses will reopen on Monday.

One parishioner told NBC10 Boston the congregation is very small, but despite that they had made numerous updates to the church over the past 15 years. Seeing all of that lost to the fire was devastating.

"I know we put all the candles out, so I'm sure it's not the candles," Diane Garner said. "We don't know what is the cause... But what scares me the most is I don't know where we go from here."

"Poeple are devoted to this church and this building, and I guess we have to get over the idea that our church is this building because this building is not going to be here, I'm afraid."

The chief said it could take days or even weeks to determine the cause of the fire.