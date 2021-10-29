Cleanup Continues: Here's When Power Will Be Restored for Most in Mass.

Utility crews have been working around the clock to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England after a nor'easter battered the coast with hurricane-force wind gusts earlier this week.

The main problem was the power outages -- more than 161,000 people were still without it in Massachusetts Friday morning, mostly on the South Shore and Cape Cod, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported. Several thousand more outages were reported in Rhode Island.

Many people were being told it would be at least until Saturday before it would be restored. In some towns, more than 75% of customers were still without electricity.

Meanwhile, our weather team issued a First Alert for another storm that will hit the region this weekend with strong winds and more rain.

More than a dozen schools were closed or delayed Friday. Click here for a full list of school closures in your area.

An October nor'easter left a major cleanup job in southeastern Massachusetts, where full power restoration was expected to take days.

Aerial footage from over the South Shore showed the destruction caused by the storm, including toppled trees, boats tossed on land and roofs torn from buildings.

In hard-hit Duxbury, 67% of people remained powerless Friday. Residents brought out their own chainsaws to clear trees Thursday, including the Roberts family, who didn't have a way out of their home.

"We were not anticipating a storm like this. This is pretty severe," Sarah Roberts said.

“It’s a little frustrating," she said. I understand that they’re trying to clear the big roads to get the emergency vehicles through and trying to get to the schools and get those up and running, I understand all that, but it’s frustrating. This is a huge tree and lots of wires down.”

Town officials said they hope much of the debris will be cleared over the weekend.

"We still have a lot of destruction here," Duxbury Deputy Fire Chief Rob Reardon said. "We’re seeing tremendous destruction - you don’t have to drive far to see it. You can drive some of these neighborhoods and you just can’t get down the streets, you’ve got to move all around."

Eversource estimated that most of its affected customers would have their power restored by 6 p.m. Saturday. The company released a town-by-town list of estimated power restoration times Thursday evening -- all were slated to be completed by Saturday.

"I want them to know we're throwing everything at this," Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan said Thursday, noting that crews were being brought in from all over to help.

National Grid urged its customers who want updates on outages to text REG to 64743 to sign up.