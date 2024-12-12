Cleanup in Mass. after storm brings record rain, powerful wind gusts

Cleanup is underway after an intense storm brought record rain and powerful wind gusts to Massachusetts Wednesday, causing downed trees, power outages, and severe flooding in some areas, including Boston.

The O'Neill Tunnel was getting back to normal Thursday morning after MassDOT crews spent the better part of the night pumping water out. The severe flooding left the roadway between Congress Street and Interstate 93 looking more like a river; cars were kept to one lane to avoid the fast-rising water.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Stormy weather on Wednesday knocked out power to many and caused heavy flooding.

Aside from the downpours, areas in Mass. saw winds of up to 60 mph, bringing down trees in some towns and leaving 24,000 people in the dark around 7 p.m., according to the Mass. Emergency Management Agency.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

There was also storm damage reported in Uxbridge, where the roof collapsed in one of the downtown buildings on South Main Street.