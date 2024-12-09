Animals and Wildlife

Cleanup underway after oil spills into Muddy River

Oil spilled into the Muddy River Sunday at the Boston/Brookline city line, and a cleanup process remains underway Monday

By Alysha Palumbo

An oil spill in the Muddy River is creating trouble for wildlife in Brookline and Boston, and crews are rushing to protect the animals.

It’s unclear where this oil spill originated from and what caused it to spill into the river, but the focus now is on containing it and helping the wildlife that have already been impacted by it.

New England Wildlife collected at least eight affected Canadian geese at Longwood Station. Their experts say when geese are exposed to the oil, it messes with their waterproofing and they can get hypothermic very easily.

The wildlife crews are cleaning them up, and will be returning Monday morning to look for any other wildlife affected by the oil spill.

Brookline police say they were dispatched to the river in the area of the Longwood MBTA Station around 12:05 p.m. for a report of a possible oil leak.

The outfall sits across from the Brook House Condos, which the Brookline DPW identified as the source of a similar spill two years ago.  

Clean Harbors has set up booms up and down stream to absorb the oil.

The Mass Department of Environmental Protection’s Emergency Response Team was on site Sunday night as well. Their experts say the spill appears to be home heating oil and it’s likely less than 100 gallons that spilled.

“They showed me the storm drain outfall location where it appeared like a home heating oil was being released from the outfall," Max Scott with Mass. DEP Emergency Response said. "We investigated different drain management holes around the area and we’re unable to find the source so far but we’re still investigating that.”

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
