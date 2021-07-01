Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Cleanup Underway After Severe Thunderstorms Knock Out Power, Down Trees

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews across parts of Massachusetts are working to restore power and clean debris left behind by severe thunderstorms that swept through the region on Wednesday.

Last night's burst of rain, wind and lightening brought down trees and knocked out power in some spots.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In Dracut, several trees feel nearly missing nearby homes. The Merrimac Fire Department warned residents in the area to stay off the roads due to the large number of downed trees.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Delta variant 30 mins ago

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Vaccines: Efficacy as Delta Variant Concerns Rise

Winthrop 3 hours ago

Winthrop to Hold Vigil for Victims of Deadly Shooting Rampage

"These are tall trees, where they snapped off, they left a lot of tree still there," said Merrimac resident Corey Pierro. "If you look at how long they are, when they hit the ground it was like, 'Oh my God.'"

Wednesday night: Storms dwindle to showers. Lows around 70. Thursday: Morning shower, afternoon downpours. Highs in the 80s.

More than 2,000 customers in Massachusetts remained without power Thursday morning due to the storm.

Photos: FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Make Their Way Through New England

By mid-afternoon Wednesday, a thunderstorm came in and knocked the temperature down to the 70s in Burlington, Vermont, marking the end to a three-day heat wave from Sunday through Tuesday.

In Boston, the temperature reached at least 97 degrees, breaking the old record of 95 from June 30, 1945.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNew EnglandFirst AlertFirst Alert Weathersevere weather
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us