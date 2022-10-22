Clear and Sunny Skies on Saturday in New England

Temperatures will be increasing up to the 60s by noon on Saturday with some parts of New England reaching 70 degrees.

The winds will remain light coming from the south-southwest. This is a departure from the normal weather at this time of the year since today is up to 11 degrees above average.

We come back to reality on Sunday, when showers will grow in the morning along the southeast, clipping only the tip of Massachusetts in the morning, but spreading farther north as the evening progresses.

With the coastal low spreading inland Monday through Tuesday, we’ll likely see rainfall amounts exceeding an inch across the Cape and Islands as well as the southeastern communities. Isolated spots may get up to 2 inches. Rain will remain in the forecast through Monday and linger into Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We’ll keep a daily chance for showers next week but we run the possibility of watching for “mostly dry conditions” in western areas, meaning it’s possible that not everyone will see rain, nor will it come at the same time. Here’s the thing: we depend on how far inland will this coastal low reaches. If it remains slightly towards the east, it’s possible that the Berkshires and areas west, like Vermont, don’t see much activity. If this system reaches the western areas, such spots may also add over an inch in rainfall amounts as the moisture would likely persist through Wednesday before another frontal boundary out west pushes in bringing more rain.