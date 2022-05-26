Clear, Breezy Day, Light Showers Overnight

We have one more comfortable day before the humidity increases and warmer temperatures return, especially inland. Lows this morning fell to the 40s and far north in the 30s, with some low 50s in city centers.

A mix of clouds and sun will be around all day along with a south gusty wind. Since the breeze should be strong, we expect a lack of a seabreeze, so temps along the east coast reach the upper 60s. South facing beaches will still be in the 50s. Inland highs will be in the mid 70s again.

Fog and drizzle will be around the south coast tonight into Friday morning. Low clouds and higher humidity levels will mean a warmer night ahead for most as temps fall to the 50s and low 60s. More warmth is on the way for the holiday weekend too, along with some storms. Friday afternoon highs will be even warmer thanks to the gusty south wind transporting more heat and humidity our way.

We reach the 70s to low 80s with more clouds around. Not a bad start to Boston Calling, which starts Friday and lasts through Sunday. A storm system approaches from the west and will bring in scattered severe thunderstorms to the Adirondacks by Friday afternoon and evening. By that time the storms slowly head toward New England, then they fizzle out to some showers as they head through eastern New England around midnight.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The storm system isn’t completely through Saturday morning, so we may see another round of showers southeast, and thunderstorms inland by afternoon. The severity of the storms are dependent on how much sunshine we see in the afternoon. This leads to more instability and possible damaging wind and large hail as the main threats. Lightning is always a threat with any storm and becomes a larger risk with everyone outdoors as the weather turns warmer. Sunday into Monday we lower the humidity and temperatures stay just as warm with more sunshine. Top ten weather days potentially!

Highs in the low 70s at the coast Sunday with sea breezes, while inland in the low 80s. Monday looks similar with our highs and dry for any Memorial Day ceremonies. Next week we see some hot weather by midweek for at least western New England. A backdoor front may keep temps east in the 60s or 50s…but eventually the hot temps arrive around Boston too. Stay tuned on that timing!