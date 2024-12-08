Clear, chilly Sunday as we expect heavy rain during the week

Windy and milder this afternoon as high pressure builds into the region from the west. A gusty southwest wind will prevail as low pressure exits to our northeast with gusts over 25 mph at times, wind will tend to diminish through this evening and early tonight.

Most of the region stays dry except for a few snow showers across the higher terrain of northern New England where an additional inch or two of snow is possible. Highs reach the mid to upper 40s south, 30s north.

Mostly clear, chilly, and dry with winds relaxing a bit overnight tonight as high-pressure crests over New England. Watch for some black ice developing on some of the roadways due to this afternoon’s snowmelt and light runoff late tonight into early Monday morning. Lows upper 20s to low 30s south, 20s north, & teens near the Canadian border.

A dry start to Monday but clouds will thicken quickly in the afternoon with rain breaking out from west to through the early evening hours. A mixed bag of precipitation is looking more and more likely close to the MA/NH border as cold air damming occurs there through the nighttime hours, expect to see some icy conditions overnight with temperatures close to freezing. Further north into central and northern New England, temperatures will be cold enough to support all snow where several inches of snow is likely. Highs Monday in the mid-40s, low Monday night in the 30s south, 20s north.

A bit of a break in the action Tuesday with temps in the 40s along with the risk for a few showers under a mostly cloudy sky. More rain moves back in Tuesday night ahead of low pressure developing along a cold front to our west. Wednesday will feature milder temperatures with highs around 60, gusty south winds, and rain, locally heavy at times…a few rumbles of thunder possible.

A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday due to the gusty winds which could gust over 40 mph, especially along the coast and potential for heavy rain. The cold front sweeps through Wednesday night with rain ending overnight, possibly turning to snow before ending inland as colder air moves in from the west…much colder Thursday & Friday with afternoon temperatures in the 30s.

Have a great Sunday!