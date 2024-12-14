Clear skies and chilly conditions in New England

Bundle up this weekend! We’re tracking cold weather, but a brief warmup is on the way next week.

As we continue moving through this Saturday, make sure you’re wearing layers! A cold airmass continues to plague Greater Boston and much of New England. In fact, in Boston today, high temperatures will only climb into the lower 30s. A north-northwest wind will make it feel like the 20s for much of the afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today. Then, tonight, under mostly clear skies, we’ll see lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Hey, you still have a chance to check out the Geminid Meteor Shower tonight. Although it peaked last night, there’s still time. Just keep in mind that the near-full moon will wash out some of the meteors because of its brightness. Still, bundle up and enjoy! Also, get away from the city lights for best viewing.

On Sunday, we’ll start the day in the teens and 20s. Highs will rise into the mid 30s. Again, it’s going to be a cold one, so plan accordingly. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. By evening, the clouds will increase and thicken, all ahead of a system that will bring a chance of rain to our area on Monday.

Early on Monday, with temperatures below freezing, some of the precipitation could start as a wintry mix for parts of Central and Eastern Mass, including Boston. But as we go through the day, with high temps in the low to mid 40s, any mix will transition into rain.

There will be a healthier chance of rain arriving on Tuesday with a frontal system. A warm front will lift through the area, giving way to temperatures in the mid 50s! It’ll be a nice warmup despite the rain.

Wednesday will be quiet before weather conditions become a bit more interesting by Thursday and Friday.

Our forecast models are hinting at a couple of opportunities for a rain/snow mix to push into the region, particularly late Thursday into Friday, but we’ll need to watch it closely. Right now, highs will be in the low 40s each day.