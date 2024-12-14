Clear skies and cold temperatures in New England on Saturday

High pressure over the northeast will provide us with a cold and dry weekend with high temperatures in the 30s, lows in the teens & 20s! Lots of sunshine this afternoon across the region with a few clouds moving in from the Ocean over the Cape as wind turns more onshore throughout the afternoon, some flurries possible as well, but not expecting much or any accumulation. Highs in the low to mid 30s south, 20s north with a light northerly wind.

Another very cold night ahead with a mostly clear sky, light wind, and a dry area of high pressure overhead allowing for some ‘text book’ radiational cooling to occur. Great night to sneak a look at the Geminid Meteor Shower which peaked Friday night, but a bright and Full ‘Cold’ Moon will likely squelch the viewing somewhat drowning out some of its more faint shooting stars.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A few clouds will encroach from the Ocean along the immediate coast along with a stray flurry, especially over southeastern MA. Lows ranging from the single digits north to the teens & low 20s south.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

More in the way of clouds Sunday, but still on the chilly side with temperatures nudging up slightly. Other than a stray flurry early along the southeaster Coast, much of the day will remain dry across the region. Highs in the mid-30s south, 20s north.

Not as cold Sunday night with temps mostly in the 20s south, teens north with clouds increasing ahead of weak system which will bring a mixture of snow and rain showers to the region late Sunday night into early Monday. We’ll have to watch for a few slick spots early Monday morning, especially across the interior, but overall not expecting any widespread issues as of now.

We’ll remain unsettled much of next week as a warm cored system moves into the region Monday night providing mainly rain to the area into Tuesday afternoon, highs on Tuesday reach the 50s.

Cooler temperatures follow Wednesday with highs in the 40s setting us up for the next system which may bring some more snow and rain to the region Wednesday night into Thursday, precipitation type and intensity depends on the storm’s track which forecast models are having a bit of a difficult time agreeing on at this point, stay tuned!

Have a great afternoon!