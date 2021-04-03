Local

Clear, Sunny, and Cool Throughout Easter Weekend

After a frosty start to Saturday, temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon with highs in the 40s to around 50

By Denise Isaac

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a frosty start to Saturday, temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon with highs in the 40s to around 50. Plenty of sunshine with a light breeze out of the northwest will promote an increased threat of fire danger so forego the firepit if possible.

It is dry outside so lip balm and lotion will be necessary to keep skin hydrated.

Tonight, the sky will be clear, and the wind will be light so temperatures will plummet back into the teens and 20s.

Easter Sunday will have more clouds than today due to a warm front that approaches from the west and an area of low pressure stalled over Nova Scotia that will hit reverse and sit over Maine Sunday evening and Monday, trying to send energy into eastern New England with rain and snow showers, while western New England may have sunshine and milder temperatures.

Looks like a typical spring setup for the region when we get cooler conditions at the coast while 60s and sunshine across the Connecticut River Valley.

It will continue to stay quiet until Wednesday with a more active pattern returning to the region late Thursday into Friday with showers into next weekend. For the latest changes in the weather make sure to stay tuned to our First Alert 10-day forecast.

