BOSTON

Clergy Members Chain Themselves to Faneuil Hall in Protest of Building's Namesake

There have been calls to rename Faneuil Hall in recent years, which is named for Peter Faneuil, a wealthy 18th-century slave owner

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Boston clergy members chained themselves to Faneuil Hall in Boston on Wednesday, calling for the building to be renamed because of the namesake’s role in the slave trade.

The historic landmark and popular tourist attraction is named for Peter Faneuil, a wealthy 18th-century slave owner. There have been calls to rename it in the past, including a suggestion to use it as a way to honor Crispus Attucks, a Black man who was killed during the Boston Massacre in 1770. Attucks is generally considered the first casualty of the American Revolution.

The clergy members say Wednesday's act of civil disobedience aimed at raising awareness about Boston's longstanding racist culture.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONracismFaneuil Hall
