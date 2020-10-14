Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lawrence

Clerk Shot During Armed Robbery at Lawrence Store: Police

He is conscious and alert and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening, police said

By John Moroney and Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a clerk was shot during an armed robbery at a store in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Lawrence police said the armed robbery took place at a multi-service store on Lawrence Street.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

8 mins ago

Gov. Raimondo to Provide Update on Coronavirus in RI

Samuel Adams 11 mins ago

After ‘SNL' Skit, Sam Adams Maker Is Laughing All the Way to the Bank

A male clerk suffered a single gunshot wound. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.

He is conscious and alert and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening, according to police.

The owner of the store told NBC10 Boston that the clerk was working alone when two masked men came in. One of them had a gun and shot the clerk in the abdomen. They then ran outside, jumped in a car and drove off.

Police have not said if the robbery suspects have been apprehended.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusettsshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us