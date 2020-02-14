Local
Massachusetts

Two Suspects on the Run After Clerk Shot in Dedham Gas Station Robbery

Dedham police responded to the Sunoco station on Ames Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police are searching for two suspects after a clerk was shot during a gas station robbery late Thursday night in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 10:50 p.m. for a shooting at the Sunoco station on Ames Street.

Two masked suspects entered the convenience store area at the gas station and demanded money before shooting the clerk in the right leg, according to police. 

Authorities swarmed the Sunoco but both suspects had already fled the scene.

Officers scoured the area around the gas station searching for clues overnight.

The clerk was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and may have witnessed anything is urged to call the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212.

State and local police are investigating.

The investigation is ongoing.

