Climate 2022: Taking a Look at the Work of Mass Audubon

Part One: Mass Audubon 101

Mass Audubon is on a mission to protect the nature of Massachusetts for people and wildlife. As part of that, they run 104 wildlife sanctuaries around the state. Sixty of those are open to the public, and that includes the Boston Nature Center in Mattapan.

"It’s extraordinary," said David O’Neill, president of Mass Audubon. "I mean, this sanctuary's nested in the middle of one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in Boston. And you can hear the birds chirping, you can see nature. But just over the hill, you're going to see this densely populated community.”

This work in cities is critical to their mission.

“Our work in urban spaces sits at the intersection of three really important things,” O’Neill explained. "One, it's about climate. We can address our climate issues by providing more green spaces in urban areas. Two, it's about biodiversity. Parks like this are really incredibly important for biodiversity. You hear the birds, you hear the orchard oriole in the background. And three, it's about community health and human health."

O’Neill said Mass Audubon is the largest land owner of any organization in the state with more than 40,000 acres. Preserving that is key to their mission. But it doesn’t stop there.

"We have an advocacy and policy team that's on Beacon Hill and in local communities, really lobbying for environmental policies," O’Neill said. "And then we have this brilliant education program that literally engages hundreds of thousands of kids and adults each year, teaching them about nature, getting them exposed to nature, and then hopefully having them take action to protect nature."

Mass Audubon Sanctuaries Open to the Public

