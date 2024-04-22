Climate change protesters block Moakley Bridge in South Boston

Climate change protesters gathered in Boston for Earth Day, marching in an event that shut down traffic on the Moakley Bridge in South Boston Monday afternoon.

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion organized the event, which they called Boston's Earth Day party. Earlier in the afternoon, the group had gathered at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park.

The same group took credit for a demonstration at Lawrence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford on Saturday. At that event, 20 people were arrested after they trespassed on the tarmac, according to Massachusetts State Police. Organizers said the intent was to stop planes from taking off.

Extinction Rebellion is an international group focused on raising awareness about and demanding government action on climate change.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.