Massachusetts

Clinton superintendent identifies boy who died after being pulled from pond

Brady Cassidy 'accidentally and tragically passed away,' Clinton Superintendent Dr. Steve Meyer said late Wednesday night

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File photo
Getty Images

The 8-year-old boy who died after being pulled from the water Wednesday in Clinton, Massachusetts, has been identified by the district's superintendent.

Dr. Steve Meyer said in a Facebook post late Wednesday night that it was with a heavy heart that he shared Brady Cassidy had accidentally and tragically passed away.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Brady's family and friends during this difficult time," Meyer said.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office and the Clinton Police Department said officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to Lakeview Avenue after a child was found unresponsive in a nearby body of water. The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police did not give any further details or name the child.

Brady was a rising third grader at Clinton Elementary School, according to Meyer. There was guidance staff available Thursday at the school for parents and students who wanted help processing their grief.

"We know that this news can be difficult for young students to understand and process," Meyer acknowledged, encouraging families to look at this online resource that can be helpful in addressing the subject of loss or grief with children.

Meyer concluded his message to the Clinton community by asking everyone to keep Brady and his family in their prayers.

The road where Brady was found is home to the Clinton Housing Authority's Harborview Apartments and is next to Mossy Pond. Further details about his death have not been released. Authorities said Wednesday their investigation was ongoing.

MassachusettsClinton
