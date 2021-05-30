Close-Quarter Boston Bar, Unable to Adapt to COVID Distancing, Reopens for Playoffs

For the first time in more a year, there was nearly a full house on hand to watch the Celtics game Sunday night.

More than 17,000 people were in attendance.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I mean we’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” said one fan.

“Happy to be kind of normal again,” said another.

At Sullivan’s Tap on Canal Street, this is their first weekend open in 16 months. They were completely shut down during the pandemic.

“People fall out of the Garden and they fall in here,” said Dana Rosenblatt, owner of Sullivan’s Tap.

Sullivan’s has been around since 1933, and during the pandemic bars could only stay open if they served food and distanced tables.

Rosenblatt said that wouldn’t have worked for the gritty dive bar.

“The feel for this place, it’s a loose feeling, and everybody is always close together. There’s really only about 30 seats so you can’t separate yourselves sitting down at the bar and you have to stand up,” he said.

Loyal bar goers say it’s nice to see Sullivan’s back.

“It’s a celebration of being back to life in the city ... this is one of our favorite spots so we’re happy to support it now that it’s back,” said Celtics fan Colin Mock.