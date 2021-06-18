‘Close to Home,' Community Shaken By Child Rape Allegations Against Brockton Volunteer Football Coach

A Brockton man who has served as a volunteer high school football coach was arraigned Thursday on suspicion of child rape, possessing child pornography and more, authorities said.

Kharee Louis-Jeune, 33, was arrested about 8 a.m. at his home by officers from Boston and Brockton, the Boston Police Department said. He faces several charges including child rape, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, possessing child pornography, enticing a child and extortion.

“It’s concerning because it’s very close to home," said Ivanilda Nascimento, a Brockton High School graduate. “It’s alerting and I’ll definitely keep an eye out and bring this news back to my family so they know.”

It wasn't immediately clear if Loius-Jeune had an attorney who could speak to the charges. He was arraigned in Dorchester District Court Thursday, where a judge set bail at $50,000. He is due back in court on July 16 for a probably cause hearing.

Louis-Jeune is suspected of refusing to take down pornographic photos and video he'd taken of his ex -- who was 15 years old when they started dating, while Louis-Jeune was in his 30s -- that he'd posted to porn sites, according to a Boston police report.

Detectives found a video online that showed the victim performing a sex act on Louis-Jeune, police said.

Louis-Jeune has been a volunteer coach for the Brockton High School Football team, though the alleged victim was not a Brockton Public Schools student, Superintendent Mike Thomas said in a letter to the community Thursday.

Noting the news could be "disturbing and upsetting to our students and families," Thomas said that the man who was arrested -- he didn't refer to Loius-Jeune by name -- passed a background check before becoming a volunteer.

"In his role as a volunteer coach, this individual’s duties would not typically involve unsupervised contact with our student-athletes. In accordance with Massachusetts law and district policies, he passed a Criminal Offender Record Information (CORI) check prior to being accepted as a volunteer," Thomas said.

He encouraged anyone with information about "concerning behavior" to call Brockton police at 508-941-0200, and anyone with questions to contact Brockton High School Principal Clifford Murray.

The victim told Boston police that Louis-Jeune told him he had nude photos of other children, according to the arrest report.

They had dated for six months, but kept in touch afterward. The victim told officers that a friend saw a pornographic video of him on two websites in 2020, and when he asked Louis-Jeune to take it down, the adult said he would do it in exchange for sex, police said in the report.

A judge had issued a warrant for Louis-Jeune's arrest in an "investigation into illegal sexual acts, including rape of a child, on the part of the suspect, as well as the possession and digital dissemination of child pornography," police said in a statement.

