Closed Lanes in Route 1 in Revere After Dump Truck Crash

Massachusetts State Police is diverting traffic on route 1 in Revere after a trash truck crashed through a guardrail early Saturday morning.

MSP wrote on social media that traffic is being diverted off of route 1 onto route 60 as the entire northbound side is closed while the left lane southbound is also closed.

At 7:43AM we responded to a crash of a trash truck through the guardrail on Rt 1 north in Revere. Traffic being diverted off of Rt 1 onto Rt 60 as the entire NB side is shut down. Left lane southbound closed. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/tz73IY802n — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 12, 2022

They have not yet indicated a time when the lanes will reopen.