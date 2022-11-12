Local

revere

Closed Lanes in Route 1 in Revere After Dump Truck Crash

By Irvin Rodriguez

Massachusetts State Police is diverting traffic on route 1 in Revere after a trash truck crashed through a guardrail early Saturday morning.

MSP wrote on social media that traffic is being diverted off of route 1 onto route 60 as the entire northbound side is closed while the left lane southbound is also closed.

They have not yet indicated a time when the lanes will reopen.

