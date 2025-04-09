Closing arguments in trial of Dover doctor charged with wife's murder: Watch live

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday afternoon in the case of a doctor from Dover, Massachusetts, accused of killing his wife five years ago.

Ingolf Tuerk is charged with murder in the 2020 death of Kathleen McLean, whom he is accused of strangling and dumping in a pond. He took the stand Tuesday in his murder trial.

Prosecutors say the 63-year-old urologist admitted to police what he had done. On the stand Wednesday, he didn't deny the charges, but said his actions were not premeditated.

Dr. Ingolf Tuerk took the stand in his own defense Tuesday, admitting to strangling his wife, Kathleen McLean, and putting her body in a pond.

The couple met online and married in Las Vegas. Tuerk testified that he had been drinking and doesn't really remember their wedding at a drive-thru chapel.

"I don't really remember. I only remember it was a woman -- that's the only thing I remember -- that talked to us, and the next morning, I was told I was married," he said.

They lived together in Dover with children from different marriages. Tuerk was forced to move out after McLean, 45, got a restraining order against him. They reconciled during the pandemic and he moved back into the home they shared.

They were drinking one night in the spring of 2020 and Tuerk said she hit him in the head with a glass. He said that's when he strangled her.

"I kind of blacked out," he said on the stand.

Ingolf Tuerk, 58, was arrested and charged with murder after authorities found Kathleen McLean's body near the couple's Dover home shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Originally from East Germany, Tuerk was arrested at a Dedham hotel and taken to a hospital, where police say he told them he put his wife's body in a pond after the fight in their bedroom.

Tuerk recounted for the jury how his wife's body floated to the surface.

"I walked through the yard and tried to look for something that may, you know, bring her down," he testified.

The trial started on March 27 in Norfolk Superior Court.