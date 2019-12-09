South Boston

Closing Arguments to Begin in Trial of Murdered Boston Doctors

Testimony in the trial lasted nine days

By Nia Hamm and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday following nine days of testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing two South Boston doctors in their penthouse

A jury will decide the fate of 33-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, who faces two counts of first-degree murder charges for the homicides of Doctors Lisa Bolanos and Richard Field. The pair, who were engaged to be married, were discovered in their condo with their throats slashed and hands behind their backs, according to authorities.

Both sides rested their case Friday, with the defense doing so without calling a single witness.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

mbta 6 hours ago

‘Immediate Attention’ Needed in MBTA’s Approach to Safety, Panel Finds

car crash 9 hours ago

Woman Killed in Raynham, Mass. 3-Car Crash: Report

An hour-and-half recording of Bampumim’s interview with police a day after the slayings was played in court for the jury to hear.

In the interview, the defendant claimed he had an affair with Bolanos while working as a doorman in the building. Bampumim said he killed Field in an act of self-defense after he killed his wife upon discovering the alleged affair.

"He has to pay for it," Teixeira told police in the interview. "I don’t feel guilty conscience because I did nothing wrong."

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, jurors were shown a 20-minute video of the gruesome crime scene. Sgt. Det. Michael Devane told prosecutors he saw writing on the wall that read, “He killed my wife.”

Although it is unclear if the defendant had written the message himself, authorities said they found a black sharpie in his bag at the time.

This article tagged under:

South BostonMassachusettsmurderhomicidetrial
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us