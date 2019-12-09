Closing Arguments to Begin in Trial of Murdered Boston Doctors

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday following nine days of testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing two South Boston doctors in their penthouse

A jury will decide the fate of 33-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, who faces two counts of first-degree murder charges for the homicides of Doctors Lisa Bolanos and Richard Field. The pair, who were engaged to be married, were discovered in their condo with their throats slashed and hands behind their backs, according to authorities.

Both sides rested their case Friday, with the defense doing so without calling a single witness.

An hour-and-half recording of Bampumim’s interview with police a day after the slayings was played in court for the jury to hear.

In the interview, the defendant claimed he had an affair with Bolanos while working as a doorman in the building. Bampumim said he killed Field in an act of self-defense after he killed his wife upon discovering the alleged affair.

"He has to pay for it," Teixeira told police in the interview. "I don’t feel guilty conscience because I did nothing wrong."

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, jurors were shown a 20-minute video of the gruesome crime scene. Sgt. Det. Michael Devane told prosecutors he saw writing on the wall that read, “He killed my wife.”

Although it is unclear if the defendant had written the message himself, authorities said they found a black sharpie in his bag at the time.