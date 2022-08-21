Local

breakheart reservation

Closure of Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Extended Due to Wildfire

By Jake Levin

Concerns over a wildfire have extended the closure of the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.

Already scheduled to have been shuttered through Sunday, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that the park would remain closed through Wednesday due to the ongoing wildfire on the land.

Upon the initial closure of the reservation last week, officials said that it was possible that dry weather alone isn't solely to blame for the fires in Saugus.

"We can say that these fires are suspicious," DCR fire warden David Celino said. "There was no lightning in the area."

Rain is in the forecast both Monday and Tuesday this week.

