Clouds Linger, Humidity Increases to Close Out Weekend

Good looking Sunday for most! Humidity returns today, and it may be oppressive tomorrow. The good news is that it will be short-lived.

The clouds will reign over most of the region today with passing showers across southern New England first thing this morning. Otherwise, we’ll enjoy a mostly dry day dew points creeping into the 70° degree range and temperatures closer to 80 than 70.

As we head into the workweek, on Monday, a sharp cold front may trigger strong to severe thunderstorms which may lead to heavy downpours and oppressive heat. Once it passes, humidity will drop a bit on Tuesday but temperatures will remain on the warm side making it an overall nice day that to the influence of a high pressure system. By Wednesday into Thursday we could see Ida’s remnants. At this point, still some uncertainty on how far north this tropical moisture will make. If we do get this tropical moisture, we could be in store for heavy rain.

By Friday, behind Ida’s remnants we’ll enjoy drier but cooler weather through next weekend. Let’s not be surprised by a touch of fall, specially first thing in the mornings. By Sunday we could see unsettled weather with the chance for scattered showers.

In the meantime, we continue to monitor and track Hurricane Ida which could make landfall as a major category 4 hurricane along the Louisiana coast. Life-threatening storm surge is expected from 10-15’ feet and rain totals anywhere from 10-15” inches and 20” in isolated areas.