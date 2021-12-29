Clouds Linger, Mild Temps Thru Friday

A weak system passed through the area last night bringing a couple of rain/snow showers which didn’t amount to much. This morning we’ll deal with lots of clouds and a lingering rain, sleet, or snow shower south, but that will be short lived as high pressure nudges into the region.

Clouds will be stubborn to clear this morning, but we’ll start to see more breaks of sunshine as we get into the afternoon hours. Temps today will be seasonable, for a change, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 south, 30s far north.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Another weak system slides through the area tonight bringing the slight risk for a rain showers across southern New England, perhaps a few areas in southern New Hampshire and Vermont see a bit of freezing drizzle/sleet, but shouldn’t be too much of a big deal being that there isn’t a lot of moisture to work with.

The far reaches of northern New England may end up with a few snow showers which won’t really amount to much either. Temps drop back a couple degrees and remain in the 30s southern New England, low 30s central, 20s north.

We remain unsettled once again Thursday with more rain showers moving into southern New England by late in the day, mix and snow north, but again, it’s not looking to be much of a big event.

By Friday morning, New Years Eve, we’ll see improving conditions and it’s looking mostly right through the midnight hour. Temperatures will be cool, but milder than average, so outdoor activities shouldn’t be unbearable!

A more important system arrives late Friday night and again, we’ll be on the mild side, so we’re expecting mostly rain from this one as well. By Sunday, the forecast may get a bit more interesting as a cold front slides through the area and may change rain to snow.

There is still a lot of uncertainty at this point, but it is something to watch! Stay tuned!