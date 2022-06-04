Clouds Part, Temps Heat Up This Weekend

The weekend is upon us and the forecast is finally straightening out. We have a minor incursion of sprinkles or showers late this afternoon, otherwise the weekend should be rain-free.

But we’re off to a slow start. Lazy clouds are keeping us from getting out of the gate quickly. In some communities, it may take until mid to late morning (dare I say noon?) for the sun to bust through. But the wait is worth it for the afternoon. Highs soar near 80 away from the coast, while we hold near the low 70s at the water’s edge. A minor, brief pop-up shower is possible anytime after 2pm in easternmost Mass and NH. It’s a minor inconvenience, however it's the only chance of wet weather we’ll see this weekend.

Sunday is clearly the pick. Low humidity, full sun. Perfect summer day. Highs will make it into the mid-70s thanks to an OFFshore wind. We’ll hold onto the sun for Monday, but winds turn onshore once again.

Next week is a little more unsettled, with the chance of some drought-impacting rainfall with two separate weather systems. Cross your fingers for some decent water.

Enjoy the weekend!