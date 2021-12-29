Cloudy and Cold This Week, Chance of Snow on Sunday

If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.

Wednesday will feature lots of clouds with a few sprinkles around from time to time. Overall, the day will be dry with highs close to average. Temperatures south reach the upper 30s to low 40s, and the 30s to the north.

More of the same Wednesday night, with temperatures dropping off a bit with the risk for a few sprinkles south. Lows in the 30s south and 20s to low 30s north.

There will be lots of clouds around Thursday with a few sprinkles and showers developing late in the day and into the night, mixed precipitation in central areas, and snow showers north. But we're not expecting much in the way of accumulation.

Other than the risk for more showers and sprinkles south and snow showers north during the day, we’re not seeing any issues for New Year's Eve night when the ball drops. It will be cloudy with temperatures on the mild side.

A more important system arrives Saturday with a soaking rain from south to north with mild temperatures. Colder temperatures follow on Sunday with the chance for rain in the morning, possibly changing to snow in the afternoon. But there's still a lot of uncertainty on how much moisture is left when the cold air arrives. Stay tuned!