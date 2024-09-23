Cloudy and cool, rain possible later this week

We can’t seem to shake off the clouds here in the Greater Boston area on this Monday. A few sprinkles have also mixed in, courtesy of an onshore flow.

So as we continue moving through this day, expect mostly cloudy skies, though a few peeks of sunshine are possible here and there. And again, a few light sprinkles and showers are not out of the question. We’re not expecting steady rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s.

Also, the surf will be rough at the beach. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. for our North and South Shore beaches, along with the Cape and the Islands. Six to 10 foot waves are possible in the surf zone.

On Tuesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles are possible off the ocean, but we’re not expecting a washout. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Our weather will remain unsettled Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies, all ahead of some rain that will move in by Thursday with a frontal system. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We’ll likely see a bit more sunshine by the weekend.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the middle of the week in the Gulf of Mexico. The system is not expected to directly impact our forecast here in New England, but we’ll watch it. The next name on the Atlantic hurricane list is Helene.