Cloudy conditions across part of New England on Saturday

Unsettled weather keeps periods of clouds across Southern New England to kickoff the weekend. While a few showers are possible in pockets, rainfall on Saturday isn’t widespread.

Trace amounts are likely across the Boston metro, while heavier rainfall west will amount to rain near a tenth of an inch.

By the day’s end, the showers begin to conclude. Slowly but surely clouds will break apart throughout Sunday, as warmer air moves in.

Much of the region will see high temperatures in the 80s, under dry skies. The reprieve from the rain won’t last long. We’re tracking another system early-to-mid next week.

Its genesis will bring severe weather across the Ark-La-Tex and I-20 corridor. While the track of the storm should shift, it will warrant watching early next week.