Cloudy conditions could spoil views of total lunar eclipse

Flakes were flying overnight, but that weak weather system is on its way out this morning. In its wake, the clouds will have the upper hand today. That’s not to say that we won’t get a few slices of sun, but cool winds off the water won’t help the high temperature much: we hold in the 40s today.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Clouds may also play spoiler for the FULL lunar eclipse. Officially, it’s dubbed the Blood Red Worm Moon. The tile “worm” was given by the Native Americans for the month of March (when worm castings first appear after snowmelt). “Blood red” refers to the moon’s color at maximum eclipse, which is around 3 a.m. Yes, you’ll have to get up early - or stay up late - to catch this celestial beauty. The eclipse winds down near 5 a.m.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Still some clouds around tomorrow, but they’re not as thick nor as widespread. That will give us the boost we need to reach the mid-50s away from the coast. Right along the water’s edge we’ll stay in the upper 40s.

Steady rain holds back for much of the weekend, but with a large, deep storm system approaching, we can’t rule out a renegade shower on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

This bodes well for the St. Patrick's Day parade in Southie Sunday, and the bonus will be temps in the balmy 60s! Highs later Sunday afternoon will make the upper 60s. Winds will be gusty, however, at times reaching 35-45 mph.

Although we cool off early next week, there are already signs for more mild weather by the middle of the week.