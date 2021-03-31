Cloudy Day, Rain Expected Overnight

Tuesday was a beauty. Today, clouds will thicken up. Winds will increase out of the South during the day and that will help bump our temperatures back into the 60s across all of New England. Most of the rain will hold off until between dinnertime and bedtime.

Thursday looks to be wet. A widespread half an inch to an inch and a half of rain is expected once again. This storm will mix down some colder air on the backside and a change 2 snow is possible in the higher elevations of western New England Thursday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Once that storm system departs it is noticeably colder on Friday with high temperatures only in the 40s.

As we head into the weekend temperatures will warm up into the 50s by Saturday and for Easter Sunday we may approach 60 degrees. Most of next week looks to be mild with temperatures hovering around 60.