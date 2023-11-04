Cloudy Saturday in New England with lighter winds

A warmer and pleasant weekend is ahead. Saturday, mostly cloudy skies across New England. Rain chances stay low. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to 60s and winds will lighten up compared to Friday.

On Sunday, clouds hang tight in the morning, but rain chances remain low, especially for Southern New England. Highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday. This will bring sunset time from 5:36 p.m. to 4:34 p.m.

After the weekend, we won't hold onto the warmer temperatures and dry conditions for long. Monday will be cooler than the weekend but not significantly. Highs in the 50s, high pressure is in control, and it will be mainly dry. Tuesday looks milder with a chance of showers in the morning, followed by some sunshine and highs well into the 60s.

The second half of the week will feature cooler air, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s on Wednesday. Lows tumble back to the 30 in spots from Thursday onward.

There's a chance of precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday, possibly rain with a hint of snow or ice for Northern New England and the interior. Check back for updates as the first alert weather team irons out the details.