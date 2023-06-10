Cloudy Saturday night into a mostly dry Sunday

We’re finally starting to see the pesky upper-level storm system loosen its grip on New England, but we’re not entirely done.

Rain chances for the Boston metro area will be lower this evening through Sunday, but there will be some scattered showers and storms farther north.

Sunday will generally be drier with more sunshine and warmer temperatures around. So we will at least get one decent day on Sunday before the pattern gets more active again as the new work week begins.

We will be keeping an eye on a pair of storm systems, one to our southwest and another to our northwest. They will merge into one, slower-moving storm system by midweek.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The slower movement will keep the chance for showers and storms around for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Some drier air should move in by Friday.