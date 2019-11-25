Search Suspended for 3 Missing Fishermen From Capsized Boat off Martha’s Vineyard

The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for three missing fishermen after a commercial fishing vessel capsized Sunday about 24 miles southwest of Martha's Vineyard.

Crews had been searching for the missing men after receiving an alert from an emergency locating device on the vessel at 3:18 p.m. Sunday.

The vessel was identified as the Leonardo, a 57-foot scallop boat out of New Bedford, Massachusetts.

A helicopter dispatched from Air Station Cape Cod brought one man on board at 4:48 p.m. with help from a rescue swimmer. That crew member was brought to shore and was in good condition.

Two Coast Guard cutters and helicopters continue to search for the other fishermen.

"We have the Coast Guard cutter Cobia and the Escababa out there searching actively, as well as another 60 from the air station," Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel said Monday.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the Coast Guard tweeted that they had suspended the search "pending further developments."

One of the three missing fishermen has been identified by his sister as Mark Cormier. Alisha Marques told NBC10 Boston before the search had been suspended that she's not losing hope.

"I don't want anything else but him to come home to his family, you know? I'm just going to continue to keep the faith. I want him home. We all just want him home," Marques said.

Coast Guard officials said 9-foot waves and 29 knot winds made their Sunday night search difficult but they're not giving up either.

"A search like this continues on until all of our leads are exhausted. Until then, we continue searching," Noel had said.

The owner of the boat told NBC10 Boston that he's been staying in touch with the Coast Guard and was monitoring the search efforts.