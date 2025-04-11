Massachusetts

Coast Guard rescues 3 people after fishing boat runs aground in Boston Harbor

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people after a fishing boat ran aground in outer Boston Harbor on Friday morning.

The initial call came in around 8:30 a.m. for a fishing vessel taking on water in the area of Green Island.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Coast Guard said they responded and rescued three people after the fishing vessel Eileen Rita ran aground. They said no injuries were reported but the people were checked out by emergency medical personnel.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The Coast Guard said their Incident Management Division is remaining at the scene to conduct a "pollution response."

Green Island, also known as North Brewster Island, is a rocky, 1.8-acre island located in Boston Harbor, about 10 miles from Boston's Long Wharf. It is owned by the state and serves mostly as a home to various nesting birds.

More photos from the scene:

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us