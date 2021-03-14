Local

Coast Guard Rescues Fisherman Experiencing Chest Pains at Sea Off Nantucket

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Coast Guard crews rescued a 45-year-old fisherman who was experiencing chest pains aboard a fishing vessel about 35 miles east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, officials said.

The captain of the 80-foot Mariner contacted the Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England Command Center around 12:50 p.m. Sunday with concerns about a crew member's health, Coast Guard officials said in a statement.

The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon recommended the fisherman be taken by helicopter to a hospital, given that the man's condition could worsen if left untreated.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was dispatched to bring the man back to shore. The weather at the time of the medevac was reportedly four-foot seas and 20 mph winds, the Coast Guard said.

The fisherman, who was not identified, was then taken by EMS to Cape Cod Hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition.

This article tagged under:

Coast GuardMassachusettsnantucketcoast guard rescue
