The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people after the fishing vessel they were aboard sank off the Massachusetts coast, Monday.

The Coast Guard said the 82-foot fishing vessel, Emmy Rose, sank this morning some 20 miles off Provincetown.

This is a developing story and will be updated with breaking details.