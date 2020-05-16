Local

coast guard search

Coast Guard Searching for Missing Boater Off Cape Cod Coast

Coast Guard officials say the 55-year-old man did not have a life jacket on

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for a missing boater off the coast of Cape Cod.

A Coast Guard spokesman said the search began when a call came in at 7:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported capsized boat.

Officials say a 17-foot boat overturned in the vicinity of Hyannis, Massachusetts.

One person was rescued by a Good Samaritan, while the other remains missing.

Coast Guard officials say the 55-year-old man did not have a life jacket on. He is said to be wearing gray and black clothing.

A boat from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Woods Hole, along with aircraft from the Cape Cod station, are searching. Local crews from Yarmouth, Hyannis and Barnstable are assisting in the search.

