The U.S. Coast Guard said it is responding to a report of a missing person last seen on a paddleboard off the coast of Hull, Massachusetts.

Hull police, fire and the harbormaster are also responding, the Coast Guard said.

No further information was immediately available.

#HappeningNow Hull, MA: @USCG is responding to a report of a missing person, last seen on a paddle board. USCG Station Point Allerton, @HullPolice, @HullFireDept and Harbormaster are responding. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 26, 2021

Hull, a town with a population of just over 10,000, is located on a peninsula at the southern edge of Boston Harbor.