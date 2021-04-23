Coast Guard Searching for Missing Swimmer Off Crane Beach in Ipswich

The Coast Guard is searching for a swimmer who went missing off Crane Beach in Ipswich, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The agency said it received a call around 10:30 a.m. from Ipswich police for a possible person in the water. A 28-year-old man was reportedly trying to swim from Crane Beach to Plum Island when he went missing.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man's personal belongings were found on the beach.

The Coast Guard said it has a helicopter, two planes and two life boats searching the area. The Ipswich Fire Department has its marine unit out assisting in the search as well.

No further information was immediately available.