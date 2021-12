First responders were searching for a person in the water in or around Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay Monday night, officials said.

Coast Guard staff from Newport, Rhode Island, and Cape Cod were involved in the search, along with the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force, according to a Coast Guard tweet.

No other information about the search was immediately available.

The water temperature at the Conimicut Light, inside the bay, was about 48 degrees Monday night, according to a NOAA reading.