CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice in Belmont has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Taiwan-based bubble tea chain has closed one of its locations in the Greater Boston area.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice in Belmont Center is no longer in business, with a "permanently closed" sign out front, while a Belmont Voice article says the Leonard Street shop has "recently closed." It appears that locations of the chain--which was first established in 1997--remain open in Lexington and Quincy, along with another outlet a bit further out in Hudson.

The address for the now-closed CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice in Belmont Center was 47 Leonard Street, Belmont, MA, 02478. The website for the chain can be found at https://cocobubbletea.com/

