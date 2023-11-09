CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice in Belmont has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
A Taiwan-based bubble tea chain has closed one of its locations in the Greater Boston area.
According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice in Belmont Center is no longer in business, with a "permanently closed" sign out front, while a Belmont Voice article says the Leonard Street shop has "recently closed." It appears that locations of the chain--which was first established in 1997--remain open in Lexington and Quincy, along with another outlet a bit further out in Hudson.
The address for the now-closed CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice in Belmont Center was 47 Leonard Street, Belmont, MA, 02478. The website for the chain can be found at https://cocobubbletea.com/
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]