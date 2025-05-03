Driver dies when MBTA train hits his pickup truck in Cohasset, police say

An elderly man died when his pickup truck was hit by an MBTA train in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Saturday, police said.

The 78-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining traumatic injuries when his truck was hit by the train at the Beechwood Street rail crossing about 11:20 a.m., Cohasset police said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

State, local and MBTA police were investigating what happened, officials said — no suspected cause was shared, nor was the man's identity.

"The train is always going to win, and even if the gates are up, I still look. I slow down and look. There’s a pretty clear line of view here. But unfortunately, that didn’t happen today," Police Chief William Quigley told the Boston Herald.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Keolis, which operates the MBTA Commuter Rail, said shuttle buses had replaced trains south of Cohasset after the collision.

"The crossing gates and warning system were functioning properly when the vehicle drove through the gates," the company said in a statement.

Images from the scene showed a silver vehicle along the tracks, its driver's side badly damaged from the impact. A person's shoe could be seen next to a door.

Beechwood Street reopened more than five hours after the crash.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.